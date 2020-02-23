Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

