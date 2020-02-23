Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,282 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

