Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 432,232 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 989.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,232 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Nordic American Tanker worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

