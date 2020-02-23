Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.