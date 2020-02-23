Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,960 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NMI worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NMI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,263. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

