Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OGE Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,604,000 after buying an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 136,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

