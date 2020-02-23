AceD (ACED) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. AceD has a total market capitalization of $71,921.00 and $149.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001489 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,684,243 coins and its circulating supply is 10,674,443 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.