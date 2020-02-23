Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.52). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACOR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,738. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

