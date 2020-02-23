Actinium Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $518,619.00 and approximately $7,829.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047496 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,389,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

