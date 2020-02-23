Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $8.67 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $707,993.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.02733606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.03985098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

