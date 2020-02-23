Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $861,794.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 152.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

