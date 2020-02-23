Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $204,355.00 and $306.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.