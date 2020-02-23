AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $214,404.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

