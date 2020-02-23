AdHive Hits Market Cap of $162,344.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AdHive has a market cap of $162,344.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

