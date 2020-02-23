Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,922 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,868. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.