Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,284.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $53,284.00 and $284.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,360,786 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

