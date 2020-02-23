Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 109,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 309,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 1,729,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.