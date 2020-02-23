Aeon (AEON) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Aeon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.92 million and $388.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00850719 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

