AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.65 on Friday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.