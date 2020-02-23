Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Coinrail and Tidex. Aeron has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $3.91 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kuna, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

