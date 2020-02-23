Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

