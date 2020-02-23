Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

A opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

