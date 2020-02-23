Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.41.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

AEM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 3,714,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,389. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

