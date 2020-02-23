Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Agree Realty worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $79.62 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

