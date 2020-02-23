AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,126.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $162,126.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00492544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.06623052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010208 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bibox, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

