Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 310.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of AL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 576,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.