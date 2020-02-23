Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of EADSF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.32. 838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346. Airbus has a 1 year low of $124.84 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

