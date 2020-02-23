AirSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.17 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Huobi, Liqui, OKEx, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

