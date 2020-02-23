Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,335. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

