Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Akorn alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akorn by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $181.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.