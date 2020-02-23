Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akorn by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AKRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $181.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.