Aladdin Price Tops $0.0002 (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $7.52 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.15 or 0.02736593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.03991753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00783920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00851891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00096103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009715 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00627031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,220,350,730 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

