AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

