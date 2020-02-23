Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $385,250.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $385,250.00 and $1,620.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

