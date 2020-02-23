All Sports Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $244,339.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00492822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.06560182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

