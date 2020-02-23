Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGN. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $200.15 on Friday. Allergan has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

