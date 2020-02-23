Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,038. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

