Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.15. 2,710,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,038. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

