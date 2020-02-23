AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $213,852.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $213,852.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

