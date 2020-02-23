Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 1.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

