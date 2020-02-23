ALLUVA Hits Market Capitalization of $4,817.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded 96.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $4,817.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

