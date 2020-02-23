Almeela (KZE) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $342,943.00 and approximately $401.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last week, Almeela has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 268% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00779799 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000679 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.