Alpha Token (A) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $329.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer, CoinLim, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a total market cap of $551,158.00 and $329.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, CoinLim, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.