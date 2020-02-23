Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $33.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,483.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,720. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

