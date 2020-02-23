Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $724,405.00 and $82,910.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.02938879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00144126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

