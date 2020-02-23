Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.72 ($55.49).

Several brokerages recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €47.24 ($54.93) on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is €45.45 and its 200-day moving average is €40.49.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

