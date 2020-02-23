Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,308 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.