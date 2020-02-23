Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

