Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

