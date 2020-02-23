Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,654,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,049,575 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 3.14% of Amazon.com worth $28,927,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.