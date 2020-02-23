Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $57.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,095.97. 4,609,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.